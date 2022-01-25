Boing! Wins 2021 Sustainable Business of the Year Award

Boing! Toy Shop will be honored at this year's Sustainable Business Awards Celebration.



Boing! tweeted about the exciting news that the independent toy store on Centre Street won the 2021 Sustainable Business of the Year Award in the Retail Business category.

This is the 6th Annual Awards Celebration Sustainable Business Network of MA in partnership with NPR's award-winning host Robin Young. The virtual event is on Jan. 27 starting at 7 pm. Click here to purchase tickets for the event.

We here at Boing! are excited to announce that we've won the 2021 Sustainable Business of the Year Award in the Retail Business category! Join us and @SBNMass on January 27, 2022, at https://t.co/nI4o2xOP7f @BoingToyShop @BestBees @SolectSolar @WilliamsAgency @DebsNattyG pic.twitter.com/asNTaQS7Ox — Boing! Toy Shop (@BoingToys) January 13, 2022