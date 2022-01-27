Photos: Hollywood Star Keira Knightley Filming ‘Boston Strangler’ in Jamaica Plain

Doyle's may be closed, but there's been a lot of lights, camera and action around the restaurant's neighborhood thanks to the filming of Boston Strangler with Hollywood star Keira Knightley.



The movie stars Knightley as former Boston Globe reporter Loretta McLaughlin, who was the reporter that first connected the murders committed by Albert DeSalvo, better known as the Boston Strangler.

Filming has been ongoing for several days around Doyle's area, and neighbors Jenny Nathans and Patty Yehle have been snapping photos of the action from the comforts of their homes.

"This was the fourth movie that has been filmed on my street since I have lived next door to Doyle's," said Nathans. "It’s always fun to spot the stars and talk with the crew. But this time around they were nearly filming in my backyard. I thought, should I be offended that they saw the back of our houses and thought, 'That would be great scene for garbage dump!'"

Nathans said she and her neighbors had to stay off their back porches to avoid being in scenes, although you just might be able to spot them peeking out their windows.

"Even though the filming was right next door, they were very quiet except for the occasional 'Scene!' The crew was very kind and chatty and were just as excited about the film as we were," said Nathans.