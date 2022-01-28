Volunteers Wanted: Councilor Lara Creates D6 Snow Program to Help Neighbors Shovel

Many of us are able to shovel our walks, driveways, sidewalks, and so forth. There are also many people who need help. District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara has created a program to offer shoveling help to those in need.



"Our D6 Snow Collaborative Program, created in solidarity with our neighbors and in support of our Public Works Department, connects people in District 6 in need of shoveling assistance with neighbors who have volunteered their time," wrote Lara in an email blast. "We'll also reach out to our elderly neighbors to check on any support they might need during the storm."

Lara said this is a pilot program and that over time she hopes to build a big enough network to guarantee that everyone who requests support will be matched with a volunteer.

Here's what you need to know and do:

VOLUNTEER TO SHOVEL

If you are interested in volunteering, please fill out this form: bit.ly/snowd6. Someone from Lara's office will reach out to volunteers to confirm and assign locations.

ASK FOR HELP SHOVELING

If you need help clearing your sidewalks, please fill out this form: bit.ly/snowd6. Someone from Lara's office will reach out to confirm if someone is available to volunteer.

Lara's office is also looking for volunteers to phone bank to reach out to senior citizens. The phone bank will take place Jan. 29 from 10 am to noon. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/d6snowpb to volunteer for the phone bank.