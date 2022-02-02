Jamaica Plain Resident Jessica Morris Joins Benchmark Strategies

Jamaica Plain resident Jessica Morris recently joined Benchmark Strategies public affairs team as Assistant Vice President.



Morris brings experience in renewable energy and sustainability, intergovernmental relations, public policymaking and execution, and press and media relations.

Prior to joining Benchmark, Morris served six years at as the Chief of Staff to former District 6 Boston City Councilor and Council President Pro Tempore Matt O’Malley.

In that role she oversaw and managed a team of legislative staff and neighborhood liaisons for District 6. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris led a crisis response for the council district with the Boston’s largest population of seniors and created a 100+ member volunteer call system to connect with seniors, identifying their urgent needs, such as food insecurity.

Previously, Morris also served as the lead staff to the Council’s Committee of Environment, Resiliency, and Parks. She has a proven track record of delivering policy solutions and strategies while leading robust stakeholder engagement, including the passage of Boston’s building decarbonization policy, the Building Emissions Reduction and Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO 2.0) in fall 2021.

Morris is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, where she received a degree in Politics and Gender Studies.