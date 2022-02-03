Meet Children’s Librarian of Jamaica Plain Branch Library; Lots of Library Fun for Kids!

The Boston Public Library Children's Facebook page recently featured Barbara, who's been working at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library for more than 30 years.



"I love working in this community full of great kids and families and so many avid readers," said Barbara. "My favorite genre is fantasy and I'm currently reading The Last Cuentista. I love library programming and sharing books with children."

Barbara said the South Street library is offering outdoor Preschool Story Times for children (ages 2-4) on Wednesdays at 10:30 am and Kids Club (ages 4 and up) on Wednesdays at 4 pm. If the weather is bad it'll be held on Zoom and Facebook.

"We offer fun craft-to-go kits a few times a month. Upcoming themes include Winter Birds, Valentine's Day, and Castle Journals. We are also currently decorating our front windows with snowflakes and more. We'll be offering a kit that will allow you to decorate with us!" said Barbara.

Check out the Jamaica Plain Branch Library Facebook page or the Boston Public Library's Facebook page for updates. You can also email Barbara at brhodes@bpl.org.