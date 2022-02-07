Buy A Refurbished Bike From Bikes Not Bombs

Did you know that Bikes Not Bombs sells refurbished bicycles? Oh, they've got lots of refurbished bikes!



Bikes Not Bombs' website explains what refurbished means to them:

"All of our bikes get overhauled from top to bottom. Each bike is stripped down to just the frame, washed, and rebuilt using a mixture of new and overhauled used parts. All of our bikes get brand new wheels, tires, tubes, brake pads, chains, freewheels or cassettes, bottom bracket, and cables & housing. Most also get new grips, pedals, brake levers, seatposts, and saddles. Some get new derailleurs, brakes, handlebars, or headsets (as needed)."

On Bikes Not Bombs' website you can sort through its best selling bikes, its most expensive (currently $850), its least expensive ($100), classic bikes, kids bikes, and more.

Your purchase will go to support one of Jamaica Plain's greatest nonprofit businesses. Bikes Not Bombs ships "thousands of bikes internationally each year to provide aid," builds and refurbishes bikes, has a repair and retail shop, youth apprenticeship opportunities, community classes, runs youth programs, and more.

Bikes Not Bombs was also recently awarded a city grant of more than $130,000 for green jobs and mobility training.