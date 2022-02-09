Check Out These Valentine’s Deals in Jamaica Plain

Special meals, special beers, cookies, pies, locally made chocolates, and flowers -- just a few ways to celebrate Valentine's Day. Here are several deals to celebrate Valentine's Day in Jamaica Plain!



Monumental Market is selling four special dessert selections: heart-shaped cookies, chocolate mousse cups, conversation cakes, or a dozen heart-shaped sugar cookies. Order online or in-store for a pickup Thursday through Sunday. The conversation cakes are 4-inch cakes with your choice of vanilla, chocolate, or red velvet with a customer messages (or baker's choice).

Ula Cafe is making Valentine's Day special by offering a French macaron box and/or cookies & truffles box. There are six macarons in a box adorned with ribbon, and the flavors are raspberry & rose, passionfruit, and chocolate-citrus. The cookies & truffles box includes Mem Tea's Earl Grey & orange jam shortbread cookies, raspberry Oreo heart cookies and dark chocolate ganache truffles. You can order by calling 617-524-7890 from Feb. 7 to 11 or order online here. Pickup is on Valentine's Day.

Blue Frog Bakery is selling special cookies, cakes, and chocolates.

Sam Adams Boston Taproom is offering a weekend of special beer releases with chocolate truffle pairing by Cacao.

You can also enjoy Cacao's delicious and locally made chocolates by visiting the store on Centre Street. It's hard to go wrong with chocolates, right?

Meals at Vee Vee are delicious anytime of the year -- so you know they're bringing it on Valentine's Day! Make your reservations -- if they're still available.

Other local independent store to support is On Centre, which is selling candy kabobs.

