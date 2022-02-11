Video: Guy Ice Skating on Loring-Greenough House Lawn

Kelly Rink is the only official public ice skating rink in Jamaica Plain. But hold on, because someone was spotted ice skating -- and speedily -- on the Loring-Greenough House lawn.

On Feb. 6 Mark Smith spotted the skater.

"It reminded my of my own childhood when the town would flood the city park using a fire engine to create an instant ice rink. Only thing missing were hockey sticks and a puck for a pick-up game of hockey!" said Smith to Jamaica Plain News.

