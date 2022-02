The Arnold Arboretum is training for the spring season of school programs at the arboretum, and they need volunteer field study guides.



The school programs season begins March 29. The Arnold Arboretum is looking for outgoing and mature adults who can commit to two years of volunteering. You do not need to know about plants, but experience working with children is preferred. If you are interested, please complete an application by March 11 for an interview.

Click here for more info.