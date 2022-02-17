Jamaica Plain-Based Organizations Receive Arts and Cultural Grants

Numerous Jamaica Plain-based organizations recently received Boston Cultural Council and Reopen Creative Boston funding.



In total, 192 arts and cultural organizations were award grants, totaling $3,422,000 in grants for general operations and COVID-19 relief, according to a press release.

Jamaica Plain-based organizations receiving money included BalletRox, Boston Cyberarts, Chameleon Arts Ensemble, Circus Up, Eliot School of Fine & Applied Arts, Guy Mendilow Ensemble, Hoopla Productions, JP Music Festival, Little Uprisings, New Gallery Concert Series, and OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center.

The Boston Cultural Council (BCC) distribute grants yearly for general operations to organizations with budgets less than $2 million that offer some type of arts or cultural programming in the city. For the third year in a row, BCC grant amounts were determined by budget size, and this year BCC made the decision this year to shift the funding structure to help organizations with the lowest budgets to receive the highest grant amounts.

The complete list of organizations that received grants can be seen here.