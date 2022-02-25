Brassica Kitchen Chefs, and Jamaica Plain’s Tiffani Faison Named James Beard Semifinalists

The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards are regarded as some of the top awards a restaurant and chef can earn, and this year a Jamaica Plain restaurant, and a Jamaica Plain resident, are semifinalists.



Jamaica Plain resident Tiffani Faison, who is often a judge on Food Network's Chopped, was honored as a semifinalist for her restaurant Orfano. Faison was previously named a James Beard Finalist for Best Chef: Northeast in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiffanifaison (@tiffanifaison)

Jeremy Kean and Philip Kruta of Brassica Kitchen + Cafe were also named semifinalists as Best Chef: Northeast.

Click here for a full list of all James Beard Semifinalists. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brassica Kitchen + Cafe (@brassicakitchen)