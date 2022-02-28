Boston’s Ward 11 Democrats to Elect Delegates to Democratic State Convention on March 12

Democrats will convene virtually on March 12 to elect 22 delegates and 5 alternates to represent Boston Ward 11 Democrats at the 2022 State Democratic Convention.



This meeting will be at 10 am.

Attendees may participate remotely by registering at the Boston Ward 11 Facebook Caucus post or requesting link from either co-chairs, Anne Rousseau at revarousseau@comcast.net or Marie Turley at mimiturley@hotmail.com.

Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Boston’s Ward 11 who are 16 years old by February 4, 2022 may vote and be elected as delegate or alternates during the caucus. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus.

The 2022 convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic Primary. The MassDems are closely monitoring changes in public health guidance and will update plans accordingly.

Those interested in getting involved with the Boston Ward 11 Democratic Committee should contact Anne Rousseau at revarousseau@comcast.net or 617-571-6711.