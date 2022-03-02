Boston Lifting Public Indoor Mask Order Effective March 5

Boston will lift its indoor mask mandate effective March 5. State and federal mask orders are still in effect on public transportation, health care settings, and congregant care settings.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Wu and Ojikutu cited improved COVID-19 metrics to explain why the mask mandate is being lifted. At a Tuesday meeting, Boston’s Board of Health voted unanimously to support Ojikutu's recommendation to rescind the order.

Beginning this Saturday, residents and visitors to Boston will no longer be required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, including gyms, bars and restaurants, museums, and entertainment venues. But take note, individual operators may still choose to require masking -- so if a restaurant asks you to wear a mask, you must wear a mask.

Boston Public Schools will continue to require masking while BPHC and BPS leaders monitor metrics including school positivity and vaccination rates following last week's school vacation.

Also, the mask mandate will be lifted at city buildings including for city employees, except for Boston Public Schools and Boston Public Health Commission. City officials are recommending that masks be worn in city buildings where vulnerable populations are served, such as Boston Public Library branches and BCYF community centers.

“I’m grateful that our city is ready to take this step in our recovery thanks to the hard work and commitment of residents keeping our communities safe over many, many months,” said Wu. “As we continue to make progress even while living with COVID, Boston will continue leading on public health to keep our communities safe, healthy, and prepared.” “Based on the data we have seen over the past weeks, we can remove some of the prevention and mitigation strategies that have been necessary to protect residents,” said Ojikutu. “I am optimistic about where our city is headed, and the Commission will continue to monitor our key metrics and adjust our policies accordingly." “Mayor Wu and Dr. Ojikutu have guided our City through the latest surge with steady hands and thoughtful, informed public health decisions,” said Manny Lopes, Chair of the Boston Board of Health. “Based on the data BPHC has presented, we feel confident in the recommendation to lift the masking order.” But please keep in mind that the Boston Public Health Commission recommends masking in certain settings if you are at high risk for severe illness or if you will be around individuals who are. Boston officials said that while case numbers are down, the risk of severe illness remains. COVID-19 vaccines are available for all residents ages 5 and older, and widely available throughout Boston. For more information about where to find a vaccine, visit boston.gov/covid19-vaccine.