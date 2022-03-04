Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opening March 9 in Forest Hills

Medical marijuana dispensary Apothca is holding a grand opening on March 9 in Forest Hills.



"Apothca is a premiere destination for quality curated cannabis and extremely personalized service from our sales associates. We always prioritize our patients (even when we do have adult-use) and make sure we are able to offer them the best medicine at the best prices," said Joseph Lekach, Chief Executive Officer of Apothca. "Our Boston dispensary is located right across the street from the Forest Hills MBTA Station which means that locals and commuters can easily hop off the train or bus to purchase the medicine and jump right back on."

The dispensary is located at 54 Hyde Park Ave. This will be Jamaica Plain's second marijuana dispensary, with the other being Seed in Hyde Square.

This is Apothca's fourth marijuana dispensary, three of which are in Massachusetts -- the other two in Arlington and Lynn, and the fourth in Oregon. The other two Massachusetts locations sell medicinal and adult-use (recreational).

Apothca has applied for adult-use and has received approvals from the Boston Cannabis Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals, said Lekach. Apothca has submitted its applitcaion to the Cannabis Control Commission, and will hopefully have provisional status granted this month or April, added Lekach. After having a provisional license it's about 11 weeks from commencing operations.

Apothca operation hours are as follows:

Sundays and Mondays, 11 am to 7 pm

Tuesdays - Saturdays, 10 am to 8 pm