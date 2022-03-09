Iron Workers Union Distributes School Supply Donations to Boston Teachers and Families

It's no secret that many teachers spend their own money on supplies to help students succeed. With that in mind, Iron Workers Local 7 recently donated supplies to hundreds of Boston teachers and families.



Iron Workers Local 7 NEXT Committee host its 2nd Annual Mid-Year School Supply Drive on Feb. 26 to replenish school supplies for Boston students and teachers. Hundreds of Local 7 families and Boston area students and teachers stopped by the union hall in South Boston to pick up new supplies.

"As a father, I know what it's like to want to be there for your children and give them the best life possible," said said Jamaica Plain resident Billy Veitze. "The pandemic has put a lot financial strain on local families and teachers alike, so our goal was to alleviate some of that burden, and some of that stress, while of course helping students to have the materials they need to thrive."

A 2021 survey by nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org showed that teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money to provide students with supplies, and 30% of teachers spend $1,000 or more. That was a 25% increase since 2015.

"I joined the Iron Workers Local 7 NEXT Committee because I wanted to do more to support and give back to our communities," said Veitze. "I'm so grateful to be a part of an organization that cares about giving back to our neighbors and that creates opportunities for me and my union brothers and sisters to do our part."

Iron Workers Local 7 represents more than 3,600 members specializing in bridge, structural, ornamental, reinforcing, pre-engineered metal buildings, industrial maintenance, architectural, heavy rigging, and welding across New England.