Local Students Earn St. Sebastian’s Honor Roll

St. Sebastian's School is proud to announce the Honor Roll recipients for the Second Quarter and First Semester of the 2021-2022 school year.



Recipients of these academic awards fall into three categories: High Honors, maintains an A- or above in all subjects; Honors with Distinction, maintains a B or above in all subjects; and Honors, maintains a B- or above in all subjects.

The following students are from Jamaica Plain:

Maxim D. Kalinichenko, Grade 9, High Honors

Michael J. Kalinichenko, Grade 11, High Honors

Luis E. Sosa Espinal, Grade 9, Honors