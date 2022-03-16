EMASS Senior Softball League Recruiting Players for 2022 Season

The Eastern Massachusetts Senior Softball (EMASS) is opening its annual registration campaign for slow-pitch softball players age 50 and older.



With more than 400 members, the league attracts players from towns across Eastern Massachusetts with games played on fields in Wayland, Medfield, and Framingham. The EMASS season opens in early May with 18 weeks of regular-season games scheduled through Labor Day and year-end playoffs completed in early October.

EMASS was founded in 1995 and offers active seniors of all skill levels a safe, well-organized opportunity to play competitive slow-pitch softball. EMASS members range in age from 50 to 90. Skill levels range from casual recreational players to those who play on nationally competitive tournament teams. Players of any skill level will find a spot with teams of similar abilities in one or more of EMASS’s six divisions. There are two Saturday divisions and four weekday divisions. All divisions play a double-header each week and many members play on different teams in multiple divisions. For more information about EMASS Senior Softball League, visit www.e-mass.org.