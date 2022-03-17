Longtime drinking hole J.J. Foley's Fireside Tavern is closing this weekend.



The news was reported by Boston Restaurant Talk:

According to a source within the restaurant industry, J.J. Foley's Fireside Tavern in the Forest Hills section of Jamaica Plain is closing its doors this weekend, with Sunday slated to be its last day in operation. J.J Foley's--which has an indirect ownership connection to the two J.J. Foley's in Boston's South End and Financial District--dates back to at least the 1940s, offering cheap drinks (no food, though people can bring food in) and having an electric fireplace while also having games such as darts and pinball, the latter of which is no longer there.

J.J. Foley's Fireside Tavern is located at 30 Hyde Park Ave.

The tavern is regarded by many as a dive bar, which wikipedia defines as, "...typically a small, unglamorous, eclectic, old-style bar with inexpensive drinks, which may feature dim lighting, shabby or dated decor, neon beer signs, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, and a local clientele."

In 2017, fellow dive bar The Drinking Fountain closed in Jamaica Plain.