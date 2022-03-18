Join SingPositive: JP’s Outdoor Community Choir

SingPositive is Jamaica Plain's intergenerational community choir. Join us for our spring semester, outdoors and in person!





Led by Lysander Jaffe, Lexi Ugelow, and our incredible volunteers, we welcome singers of all ages to make music together in community.

Join us for our Open Rehearsal, March 27, 4-6 pm and register for the full semester here: www.singpositive.us/join-us.html.

This spring, we offer:

-Outdoor rehearsals: Sunday afternoons, 4-6 pm, outside Spontaneous Celebrations

-Family-friendly programming: Kids' Choir, Ukulele Class, and supervised free time for kids age 3 and up

-Flexible tuition options and scholarships

-Fun music from many genres: folk, rock, R&B, Hamilton, klezmer, and more. We take requests!

-Online resources: We provide part recordings and sheet music for all our songs.