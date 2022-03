There are approximately 20 Dunkin' locations in Russia and they are currently remaining open.



"There are approximately 20 Dunkin’ locations in Russia, all of which are owned and operated by a local, independent franchise owner. Dunkin' has suspended all current development and investment in Russia," said a spokesperson from Dunkin' to Jamaica Plain News.

Jamaica Plain News contacted Dunkin' to ask if the company would be ceasing or continuing operations in Russia.