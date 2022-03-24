Two Affordable Housing Developments and Church Recommended for Community Preservation Act Funding

Two affordable housing developments and a local church were among 52 projects that were recommended to receive Community Preservation Act funding.



Mayor Michelle Wu and the city's Community Preservation Committee's recommendations totaled more than $27 million in grants.

The two affordable housing projects recommended to receive funding are:

Stonley-Brookley -- $1,975,000 to partially fund the creation of 45 mixed income-restricted homeownership units in a new development. Community Preservation funds will support the 32 affordable units ranging from 80% to 100% Area Median Income (AMI).

127 Amory St. -- $2,000,000 to partially fund the creation of a 96-unit building that is 100% affordable with units restricted between 30% to 80% Area Median Income (AMI). This development continues the transformative redevelopment of the Boston Housing Authority Amory Street campus.

The Hope Central Church at 85 Seaverns Ave., was recommended to receive funding for historic preservation. The recommendation was for $100,000 to restore windows and remove foundation vegetation to improve energy conservation of the 1936 structure as part of a phase program of repairs to the complex.

The mayor filed the docket for the council's March 2 meeting, which was referred to the council's Committee on Community Preservation Act. The council has not taken final action on the docket yet.