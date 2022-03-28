JP Resident’s New Art Exhibit at PD Gallery Debuting with Opening Reception on April 1

Jamaica Plain resident and artist Jamie Kendrioski is partnering with Pradit Sakkara, photographer and owner of PD Gallery, for a joint exhibition of paintings and photography.



Since the opening of PD Gallery's JP location in May 2021, Sakkara's photographs have been the main draw. This joint exhibit reflects Sakkara's desire to support and create a platform for other local artists. Both Kendrioski and Sakkara are members of the JP Artists Association.

The opening reception will feature live music performed by singer/songwriter Ralph Haddad.

The art exhibit will feature paintings and photography by Kendrioski and Sakkara at the PD Gallery (606 Centre St.) from April 1 through May 31. The public opening reception is on April 1 from 6 to 9 pm.