Residents Invited to Testify at Boston City Council District 6 Redistricting Hearing on March 31

The public is invited to offer testimony during a Boston City Council Redistricting Committee hearing focused on District 6 on March 31.



District 5 City Councilor (and Suffolk County District Attorney candidate) Ricardo Arroyo will lead the hearing as chair of the committee.

The majority of Jamaica Plain consists of District 6, but there is a little bit of Districts 4 and 7 in Jamaica Plain, too.

Public testimony regarding redistricting from residents of Districts 4, 5 and 6 will occur at City Hall on March 31 at 6:30 pm. Read the public notice here.

If you would like to submit written testimony or testify publicly at these hearings, email Michelle AGoldberg at michelle.a.goldberg@boston. gov. You can watch the hearings at boston.gov/city-council-tv.

There will also be a public listening session for Districts 1, 2, and 9 on April 7 at 6:30 pm. Read the public notice here.