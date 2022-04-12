‘In Close Proximity 2.0’ Art Exhibit at Jamaica Plain Branch Library Thru May 4

Unlike 2020, Jamaica Plain-based collage artist Marnie Jain's art exhibit at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library, was not cancelled thanks to the lousy pandemic. And you can check out Jain's In Close Proximity 2.0 exhibit at the library through May 4.



The exhibit is part of the library's rotating art program, supported by The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library in partnership with Uforge.

Uforge described Jain's work:

With a steady hand and an incredible eye for detail, Marnie Jain is known for her delightful collage compositions featuring all manner of flora and fauna, with rabbits, frogs, birds, and snakes hidden among flowers and forest greenery. Using bright colors and a range of found imagery, her constructions are playful, textured, and often enlightening. Boasting a selection of primarily new works, In Close Proximity 2.0 highlights insects, reptiles, and animals that inhabit Jamaica Plain, along with some imaginary creatures.

“This show is a recognition that there is more to our environment and neighborhood than we visibly see, that the natural world is abundant with co-existing species, and that all of it holds beauty,” said Jain via press release.

Jain has exhibited in numerous spaces, including the Attleboro Arts Museum, the Loring-Greenough House, the Concord Center for Visual Arts, and Uforge Gallery, but this is Jain’s first solo exhibition.

The library is open Monday-Wednesday 10-6, Thursday 12-8, Friday 9-5, and Saturday 9-2 (closed Sundays). The exhibition space is located on the lower level.