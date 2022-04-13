Carrot Flower Plant-based Cafe & Juice Bar Closing in May

After four years of being on Centre Street, Carrot Flower Plant-based Cafe & Juice Bar will be closing in May.



instagram.com/carrot_flower_jp

Owner Audrey White provided the sad news on Carrot Flower's Facebook page. White said the business will not be renewing its lease and will permanently close on May 23. White states why the cafe is closing.

"There are many reasons why we’re closing, but it boils down to the fact that we haven’t found a way to be profitable after four years. This might surprise some of you since we’re busier than ever and people love our food," wrote White. "Unfortunately, being busy and popular does not always lead to profitability, especially in the food service industry. We just haven’t been able to make the margins work in our favor."



White said the business will stay open five days a week, but will operate with minimal staff. She added that operating hours may be a bit erratic as they wind down, and she'd provide schedules change updates to the Facebook page.

"And finally, please continue to support our local small businesses. I’ve spoken with many JP business owners who are also struggling. Be kind to the workers, only leave good reviews and shop local whenever possible," wrote White.