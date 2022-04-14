Old Havana Restaurant Permanently Closed

The Old Havana restaurant has closed its doors for the last time.



Located between Hyde Square and Jackson Square at 349 Centre St., the restaurant was noticeably not open for lunch on Tuesday and Wednesday. A source who spoke with the restaurant's owner told Jamaica Plain News that their lease was not renewed. The owners said there was no plan to move the restaurant to another location.

Open since 2013, Old Havana offered traditional Cuban cuisine. The restaurant was well-liked in the community, and was the Hyde Jackson Square Main Street Business of the Year in 2014.