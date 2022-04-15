Community Servings’ Meals4Moms Fundraiser Benefits Mothers in Need

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services to individuals and families in Massachusetts experiencing critical and chronic illnesses, is holding its annual Mother’s Day fundraiser, Meals4Moms, in partnership with McCrea’s Candies of Boston.





Gift givers can send mom a box of handcrafted caramels – available in two sizes, 40 pieces for $65 or 80 pieces for $95 – with a Lake Champlain chocolate heart nestled within the box. Each purchase is a donation that will support a local mom with the nutritious food they need to maintain and improve their health.

The gift includes a card designed by local artist Susy Pilgrim Waters inscribed with a personalized message. Supporters can also choose to send just a card for a $30 donation.

In addition to McCrea’s Candies and Pilgrim Waters Design, Meals4Moms is sponsored by Gold Star Studios and Franklin Printing.

For more information and to purchase a gift, visit servings.org/meals4moms.