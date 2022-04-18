Wake Up The Earth Festival is May 7 — Still Time To Get Involved!

This year's Wake Up The Earth Festival is May 7 -- and there are numerous ways to still get involved with Spontaneous Celebrations' annual beloved tradition.



The first WUTE festival took place in 1979 on land that was going to be a large highway that is now the Southwest Corridor with a community garden, and a playground. The tradition continues every year (except for the lousy pandemic interruption) by the Stony Brook T station.

There are numerous ways to get involved with this year's festival. This year's theme is Power of the People, and there will be banners on the fence between the Stony Brook and Jackson Square T stations, celebrating the nonprofits, community groups and local businesses that helped stop the highway. Please click here to learn more about getting involved with the banner project or contact Femke.

Videographers and photographers are also wanted to document the festival. Please contact Femke.

Coordinators are still wanted for the festival. Please contact Mark if you have an interest in being a stage manager, farmers’ market coordinator, waste management specialist, children’s activities coordinator, or children’s slide coordinator.

Volunteers are also needed. If you are interested in volunteering before, during and/or after the festival, please contact Paula. Information and sign up for volunteer jobs available here.

If you would like to donate towards the Festival, please click here.

And if you have a business and would like to be a sponsor, please contact Mark.