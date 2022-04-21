Have You Seen The New Beautiful Mural on McBride Street?

Sharif Muhammad's giant new beautiful mural called Rainbow Swag on McBride Street is turning heads.



The new mural is on the northwest side of the Extra Space Storage Facility at 141 McBride Street. The mural competition was planned by the Stonybrook Neighborhood Association (SNA) and SSG Development and Construction.

Muhammad, a Jamaica Plain resident, was one of two artists chosen to make murals at the site. A jury of seven artists selected Muhammad. Julia Csekö is the second artist, whose work will be located on the east side of the building.

"With a primary focus on digital art, Muhammad's artistic purpose is to represent, empower, uplift, glorify, and to give voice to black and brown people. He uses his art to unpack the spectrum of complex feelings derived from the history and experiences of people of color," said the Stonybrook Neighborhood Association after Muhammad's proposal was selected.

Muhammad holds a BA in Graphic Design from UMass Amherst and a M.Ed. in Instructional Technology from Bridgewater State University. He has

taught at Boston Day & Evening Academy for 19 years. Learn more about Muhammad at

sharifmuhammad.com.

There will also be a community event to celebrate the two murals on May 21, from noon to 2 pm (rain date May 22, noon to 2 pm) at the Southwest Corridor Park (Call Street field at the corner of Call Street and McBride Street).