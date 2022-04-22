Celebrate Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th Birthday at Jamaica Pond on April 26

America’s great place-maker Frederick Law Olmsted—who created the field of landscape architecture and the Emerald Necklace park system turns 200 in 2022-- and we're celebrating it at Jamaica Pond on April 26.



The event will kickoff Olmsted’s bicentennial and honor his legacy values of shared use, shared health and shared power in parks and public space.

This event is being presented by Olmsted Now, Emerald Necklace Conservancy, Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site (Fairsted) and Friends of Fairsted partner with Olmsted 2022 and Friends of Jamaica Pond.

There will be treats, toasts and local legend Gerry Wright, founder of Olmsted 2022, portraying the man himself. Olmsted 2022 will recognize and spotlight awardees for their leadership in parks access and advocacy. Proclamations about this day in history will precede a sunset toast to an upcoming season of Olmsted Now bicentennial events, April through October. The growing list of activities will be accessible with each fresh baked sweets provided by Monumental Market until supplies run out.

Olmsted 2022 recognizes local leaders for their parks access and advocacy work and will publicly recognize recent awardees:

Patrice Kish, Chief of Design and Engineering, Department of Conservation and Recreation

Kent Jackson, Director of Education, Emerald Necklace Conservancy

For the bicentennial year, Olmsted 2022 spotlights prior awardees whose empowerment work exemplifies the themes of the Olmsted Now Bicentennial:

Carol Miranda, Director, Community Connections Coalition/Tree of Life/Arbol de Vida

Corey Stallings, Program Director, South Street Youth Center

This event is free and open to the public. However, RSVPing is recommended by clicking here. The event is on April 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm with a rain date on April 27.