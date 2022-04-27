Méndez’s ‘Negrura’ Showcases Stories of Latin Quarter Cultural District, Premiering April 29

Multi talented singer-songwriter Fabiola Méndez's audiovisual project Negrura will premiere at the Hyde Square Task Force on April 29.





Negrura is an audiovisual storytelling experience that showcases the stories of Afro-Latinx folks from Boston’s Latin Quarter Cultural District. The film aims to create spaces for conversations about colorism, anti-blackness, discrimination, and racism within our own Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latinx community. Music, at the core of the project, connects our voices to provide a space for self-reflection, support, and healing.

Following the project's debut, there will be a Q&A hosted by Pedro Reina

This project is supported and made possible in part through the Radical Imagination for Racial Justice (RIRJ) program, a partnership between Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the city of Boston.

This project will be officially released on April 29 at 7 pm at Hyde Square Task Force (30 Sunnyside St.). Doors open at 6:30 pm. This is a free event, and due to limited capacity, this event is already at capacity.