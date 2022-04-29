Shaken, But Safe After Crash: Papercuts Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day On Saturday

Two cars came crashing through Papercuts' storefront on Wednesday, but that's not stopping our local and beloved bookstore from celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday.



"Miraculously no one was in the store at the time. We're safe, but shaken. If you'd like to help out, there are links to donate on our website," wrote Papercuts' owner Kate Layte in a newsletter blast.

The staff has been working hard to cleanup after the accident and they'll be open from noon to 6 pm on Saturday to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day.

"We'll have special JP guest bookseller, author of ANOTHER APPALACIA, Neema Avashia in the house! They'll be here at 3PM to sign their book and give stellar book recommendations," wrote Layte.