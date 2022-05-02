Eliot School of Fine & Applied Arts Wins Producers’ Award at Boston Design Week

Boston Design Week has announced the Eliot School of Fine & Applied Arts as winner of its Producers’ Choice Award. The awards celebration will take place May 6 at Boston Design Center, in the Seaport District.



Boston Design Week seeks to increase public awareness and appreciation of all aspects of design, foster recognition of the vital role design plays in our lives, and bring new audiences to a wide array of design industries and organizations. Each year, it pulls together more than a week of open houses, talks, exhibitions, and other events to showcase Boston’s broad array of design practitioners, and to encourage the public to explore all aspects of design.

Its 9th Annual Boston Design Week Awards celebrate the diversity of the design community in greater Boston. Boston Design Week producers chose the Eliot School for its Producer’s Award to recognize its educational achievements in the world of craft and creativity, its drive to inspire lifelong learning, its efforts to contribute to a more just and equal world, and its commitment to provide a safe, creative learning environment for all.

Executive Director Abigail Norman said, "We are honored to receive this award from Boston Design Week, which does so much to celebrate the great array of design work done here in Boston. We’re proud of the work we do to inspire learning in craft and design, from the youngest children to people past retirement, and everyone in between."

The Eliot School has an event coming up in Boston Design week: a conversation about Identity in Art - Representation, Culture & Belonging with three Boston artists: Ayanna Mack, Stephen Hamilton, and Cagen Luse. It takes place Wednesday, May 4 at 7pm online:

The Eliot School cultivates welcoming environments where people convene across a continuum of age, economic means and backgrounds to build skills, craftsmanship and community. Its offerings satisfy the human desires to create, engage in self-expression and learn by doing; and its vision builds upon the school’s historic role in shaping arts education.