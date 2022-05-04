J.P. Licks Announces New Artists-in-Residence; Local Artists Encouraged to Apply

Are you an artist and looking for a place to showcase your work locally? How about J.P. Licks?



The beloved ice cream business has had a visiting artists program in its locations for nearly 20 years.

Artists display their work at J.P. Licks for a minimum of four months and their artwork is often available for purchase. Also, J.P. Licks does not take any commissions on any artwork sales.

The newest artist-in-residence at the flagship store in Jamaica Plain is Lauren G. Levine, who previously lived in JP for 25 years. Levine is a painter who through intuitive and responsive mark-making, creates tangible manifestations of her visual impressions and interior resonances.

“We are deeply inspired by our visiting artists, who allow us to build stronger connections with our neighbors and the art community,” said J.P. Licks founder and owner Vincent Petryk via press release.

Previous artists include Jamaica Plain resident Sharif Muhammad, who in 2019, was the Southie's inaugural artist. Muhammad most recently gained attention for his beautiful mural on McBride Street.

J.P. Licks seeks artists local to each store’s neighborhood through arts councils, alumni groups, artist studio spaces, and word of mouth. The Jamaica Plain Artist Association, showcased artists' work last fall.

Click here to apply if you're an artist interested in the program.