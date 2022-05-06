Donley’s ‘Reading and Riding’ Art Exhibit at Jamaica Plain Library

The latest art exhibit at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library is Jan Donley's Reading and Riding, which opened May 6.



"Though she studied traditional techniques, Donley has unexpectedly found the iPad to be her main canvas, believing that digital art is an important disruption to the art world. Her works on view display a distinctive collage style, combining digitally painted figures with text from various literary sources, including Lorraine Hansberry, Virginia Woolf, Emily Dickinson, and James Baldwin," said a press release from UForge, which is presenting the show in partnership with the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library.

Donley is also a teacher.

“My students come from all over the world, and they remind me that home is fragile and varied and elusive. Just the word ‘home’ can bring a smile or a tear... I write and draw in an attempt to locate home, some center point that grounds me,” said Donley.

Donley is formerly of Jamaica Plain and now resides in New York. The show runs from May 6 through July 6, and there will be a virtual artist meet-and-greet on May 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

The library is open Monday-Wednesday 10-6, Thursday 12-8, and Friday 9-5, and Saturday 9-2 (closed Sundays). The exhibition space is located on the lower level.