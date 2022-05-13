New Mural ‘A Message to the Future’ Now Displayed on McBride Street

A new three-paneled mural entitled A Message to the Future, is now on display on a McBride Street building.



This is the second new mural on the Extra Space Store Facility at 141 McBride St., thanks to a mural competition was planned by the Stonybrook Neighborhood Association (SNA) and SSG Development and Construction. The new mural, a collaboration between Julia Csekö and Eddie Maisonet, is on the east side of the building. Sharif Muhammad's Rainbow Swag mural is on the northwest side of the building.

For the new mural, Csekö painted the texts sourced by or written by Maisonet.

"These three panels honor Jamaica Plain local community leaders—featuring them as

role models for younger generations and bringing visibility to their invaluable work," said the artists' statement. "These panels speak of memory, community leadership, and social engagement."

The first panel is an homage to Jamaica Plain community organizer Julia Martin, of who Maisonet spoke with to quote her in this panel. Martin was a leader with other “Mothers for Action” who took on causes from stopping Interstate I-95 construction from cutting through neighborhoods to fighting addiction starting in the 1960s. Today her name graces the Julia Martin House, Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation’s building in Jackson Square.

The second panel features original text by Maisonet, and the third panel features the words of Jamaica Plain resident Ernesto "Eroc" Arroyo-Montano’s words. He is an educator, artist, organizer, community activist, and father of three.

There will also be a community event to celebrate the two murals on May 21, from noon to 2 pm (rain date May 22, noon to 2 pm) at the Southwest Corridor Park (Call Street field at the corner of Call Street and McBride Street). Learn more about the mural project and event by clicking here.