Vigil in Support of Black Lives Matter on Saturday

In response to the racially motivated killings in Buffalo last week, a Vigil in Support of Black Lives Matter will be held this Saturday morning.



Pastor Ashlee Wiest-Laird via Facebook

A Vigil in Support of Black Lives Matter has been occurring for numerous years on the first Thursday of every month. This is a special vigil that will begin with a "call and response" reading of names of the victims, followed by a 30-minute stand-out along Centre Street.

Please bring your own sign, or just yourself, and join us in standing up for Black lives and condemning white nationalist ideology and racist violence. Everyone is welcome for however long you can participate.

The vigil is taking place on Saturday, May 21 from 11:30 am to 12:15 pm at the First Baptist Church at 633 Centre St.