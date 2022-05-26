Jamaica Plain Artists Association Summer Member Exhibition on June 2

The Jamaica Plain Artists Association (JPAA) is excited to announce our Summer Member Exhibition.



Please join us for the opening reception on Thursday, June 2, 2022, 6-8 pm at Unlimited Sotheby's International Realty (673 Centre St.).

Support the local artists community and view paintings, photography, mosaics, mixed media, and more from 20 local artists: Francis Alix, Sharon Berke, Phyllis Bluhm, Katrine Burkitt, Lisa Goren, Suzanne Hoffman, Nancy Jenner, Carol Johnson, Jamie Kendrioski, Cynthia Kollios, Joni Lohr, Fiona O'Connor, Sam Price, Mary Russell, Tamara Safford, Andrea Tamkin, Barbara Ellen Watkins, Mandy Xi, Richard Youngstrom, and Ginny Zanger.

The exhibit runs from May 20 to July 20, 2022 and the public is welcome to pop in any time during Sotheby's business hours.

Would you like to learn more about the Jamaica Plain Artists Association? Visit jpaa.org.