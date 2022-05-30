Flavor Boom, a Gourmet Fast-food Restaurant Opening on Centre Street in June

A soon to be vacant spot on Centre Street will quickly have a new restaurant in its location that specialize in slow-cooked Asian and Mediterranean food.



Signs in the window at 703 Centre St., indicate that Flavor Boom! will be opening in June. This is the second location for the restaurant, with its first in Watertown.

Carrot Flower had operated from the commercial spot, but closed in May.

Flavor Boom!'s menu includes meals inspired by Pakistan, Singapore, India, Thailand, and more. The spicy chicken karahi ($9.85) is "earthy, fiery" and inspired by Pakistan, The burgundy braised beef ($11.85) mixes Chinese and Mediterranean flavors for a "luscious beef simmered in tomatoes, carrots, onions and a proprietary spice blend." The garlic paprika pulpo ($18.85) is inspired by Spain, and is "thin-sliced octopus medallions sauted in garlic & paprika-inflused olive oil.

Along with individual entrees, the restaurant also offers larger sized entrees for sharing, a kids menu, sides, and sweets.

Click here to see the full menu.