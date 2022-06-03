Centre Street Going Car-Free for One Day in July

Jamaica Plain's Centre Street will be car-free for one day in July as part of the city's Open Streets events initiative.



Centre Street from Lamartine Street (Jackson Square) to the Soldier's Monument (Centre and South streets) will be closed to vehicles from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday, July 10. That's a 1.4 mile stretch.

As part of the half-day event, there will be programming that could include music, games, face-painting, business and community group tabling, fitness classes, bicycle repairs, and more, according to a press release. There will also be a block party in collaboration with SEED in Hyde Square. Shana Bryant Consulting, a Black- and woman-owned small business, has been contracted to operate Boston’s Open Streets program.

“City streets and roadways represent a huge portion of public land, and we’re eager to host these events opening up several major streets to community for summer fun,” said Mayor Michelle Wu via press release. “These events will showcase our neighborhoods and help reshape what’s possible as we fuel our city’s social and economic recovery.”