Swings? Treehouse? Spider Sprayer? City Unveils 3 Concepts to Renovate Flaherty Playground

The Flaherty Playground is going to get spectacularly renovated, and the city would like your input on three concepts that include play structures, swings, water features, amphitheater seating, bicycle racks, and more.



The deadline to take a survey is June 16, and people can view a video presentation of the concepts, review the project page, and take the survey to offer your responses.

Each of the three concepts are each based upon a theme: treehouse, waterfall, and clubhouse. The concepts all feature an upper level, lower level, a slope area with activities, a passive nature area, and maintain existing trees to the greatest extent possible.

The treehouse concept (below) features a woodland creature spray pad, swings, play equipment, climbing area, and a two-story treehouse with an extended climber (spider) web, and more.

The waterfall concept (below) includes play equipment, swings, amphitheater seating with boulders, and a central spine waterfall with a spray pad that visually cascades down.

The clubhouse (below) includes a two-story clubhouse with a climbing rope into the structure, a zip line, and more.