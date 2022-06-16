City Feed Employees Vote in Support of Union

The employees of City Feed and Supply have voted in support of forming a union.



Employees voted 20-10 in a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election on June 14 to be an affiliate of Boston Industrial Workers of the World (Boston IWW).

"We'd like to thank every one of our coworkers, our community for showing up for us, and our worker-organizers and external organizers from the IWW," said a City Feed statement. "We're looking forward to beginning a collective bargaining process with City Feed management and continuing to build a democratic worker-led union, to better our conditions and reach a contract agreement that works for all of us. This is a clear path for better working conditions, a true voice at work, and dignity for all. We stand in solidarity with workers everywhere, especially our union siblings organizing in coffee spaces across Boston. When we fight, we win!"

Jamaica Plain News did not receive a response from City Feed's ownership regarding the vote.

City Feed employees filed a petition to form a union in March. The owners of City Feed and Supply informed their employees that they would not voluntarily recognize their desire to unionize in April.

City Feed employees received support online after announcing the vote.

another big win for workers, this time right here in #D6! Congratulations to @CityFeedUnite for winning their union election. This is a clear path to higher wages, greater protections and dignity for all of you #workersoftheworldunite https://t.co/rzbhQSfJoh — Kendra Lara (@CllrKendraLara) June 14, 2022

Congrats to our friends at @CityFeedUnite ! So excited for you guys, and wish you well in your bargaining process! https://t.co/tjWzUUo8Mn — Boston Starbucks Workers United (@BostonSBWU) June 14, 2022