The Footlight Club’s Eliot Hall Now Fully Accessible

Built in 1832, Eliot Hall is finally fully accessible.



"We are thrilled to announce that The Footlight’s efforts to make our beloved Eliot Hall accessible are complete," wrote Katie Swimm, The Footlight Club's Director of Development on its Facebook page. "After many years of fundraising, grant-writing, planning, building, and we cannot wait to celebrate this wonderful achievement."

There is now an exterior accessible ramp, a new elevator that reaches from the basement to stage levels, and new spaces for storage.

Eliot Hall was actually scheduled for demolition before Footlight Club members purchased it in 1889, according to wikipedia. The building was set to be closed in the 1980s before the Trustees of Eliot Hall were formed to oversee renovations. In 1988, Eliot Hall was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Footlight Club held a ribbon cutting on June 13 to acknowledge the work of members, volunteers, donors, architects, builders and everyone else who had a hand in accomplishing the recent renovations.