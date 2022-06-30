Jamaica Plain Residents Opening Italian Restaurant on Centre Street

Two Jamaica Plain residents will be opening a new Italian restaurant on Centre Street that will serve handmade pastas, Sicilian-style pizza and more.



Claire Makley and Luke Fetbroth, will be opening Tonino at 669A Centre St., which was last home to the Little Dipper. They hope to open the restaurant later this summer.

The duo have close to 25 years of combined experience in the food and beverage industry, and this is their first venture together.

Makley's career includes being the general manager of the very highly regarded Hojoko izakaya, after starting as a hostess at the o ya restaurant. She previously ran Roof at Park South Hotel in New York City, a high volume cocktail bar and private events venue. She has a passion for Japanese sake, and is a Level One Sake Professional. She also helped open The Koji Club, New England's first sake bar.

With her background, Tonino, is planning on having "an eclectic, food-centric beverage program."

Fetbroth began working at Stone Hearth Piazza stretching pizza dough when he was just 15. He's spent years working in Boston restaurants, including Sarma, Giulia, Moody's Delicatessen, and Pitfire Pizza and Blue Dog Tavern in Los Angeles.

In 2019, he met David Doyle and was hired as a consultant and Chef de Cuisine for Jamaica Plain's Tres Gatos, and also consulted on Doyle's Little Dipper.