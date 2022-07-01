Community Servings Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services and a leader in “food is medicine” research, advocacy and policy, announced the appointment of Silifa Wallace, CPA, MBA as Chief Financial Officer.





Wallace, who most recently served as the Chief Audit Executive for Boston University, brings more than two decades of experience in internal audit management, financial reporting, accounting and risk management to Community Servings.

“Silifa assumes a very important position on our executive team, particularly as we continue to grow our mission and expand our relationships with payers and other health care partners,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “Her experience will be a tremendous asset as she oversees our stellar team of finance professionals.”

Prior to joining Community Servings, Wallace served as the Associate Vice President for Internal Audit & Advisory Services at Boston University, providing guidance on risk and audit issues to the Board of Trustees and senior leadership. Previously at BU, she oversaw a team as Director of Clinical Finance for the Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. Her professional experience includes financial and auditor roles at major corporations including Ahold USA, The TJX Cos. and Ernst & Young.

Wallace has been a certified CPA since 2003. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Massachusetts and holds an MBA from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

Founded in 1990, Community Servings’ mission is to actively engage the community to provide medically tailored, nutritious, scratch-made meals to chronically and critically ill individuals and their families. We commit, in all our programs and business practices, to prioritize racial and economic justice and health equity. To help clients maintain their health and dignity, we provide culturally appropriate meals, nutrition education and counseling, and other community programs. Our kitchen team, with support from thousands of volunteers, prepares over 875,000 medically tailored meals that are served to more than 4,000 clients annually.

For more information about programs and opportunities to volunteer or donate, visit www.servings.org.