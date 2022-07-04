Valeo Boston Youth Soccer Team Needs Help to Play in National Tourney in Colorado

The Valeo Boston 2007 boys soccer team is the first Boston youth team to ever qualify to play in the U.S. Club Soccer National tournament in Colorado in July -- and they need the community's help to get to the tourney.



Tournament fees, flights, and hotel costs for the tournament are very expensive and may make it hard for the team to participate. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the team reach the tourney and win the whole darn thing! The tournament starts July 16th.

After an undefeated season, the team won the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in New Jersey on June 28th, which no Boston team had ever done before them.

This is not an elite club team by any means. They don't have a facility, they don't have sponsors, or even a dedicated home field. The team includes players from Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, and Dorchester, and many of the players are first or second generation from countries such as Cape Verde, Honduras, Iran, Haiti, Ireland, Djibouti, and Vietnam.

This is a homegrown team and many have been playing since second grade with Coach Tony, who's been coaching Jamaica Plain Youth Soccer for many years.