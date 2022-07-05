Car-Free Centre Street on July 10: One Day Only for Street Performances, Food Trucks, Kid Activities and More

As part of the city's Open Streets initiative, Jamaica Plain's Centre Street will be car-free for one day, July 10, which will be celebrated with music, food trucks, retail shopping, outdoor dining, kid-friendly activities and more.



Centre Street between Jackson Square and the Soldier's Monument at Centre and South streets intersection will be closed to vehicles from approximately 7 am to 4 pm. That's a 1.4-mile stretch without cars!

Some streets may close as early as 6 am. The event runs from 9 am to 3 pm, and streets will be fully open to cars by approximately 4 pm. This is a rain or shine event.

Events will include a SEED Block Party in Hyde Square, the parking lot of the Curley School will be an event hub, and Mozart Park will be a kids area.

More details about the event can be found by clicking here.

Featured programming scheduled will include:

Pop up bike lane

Kids zone and face painting, bubbles,

Paint-a-thon

DJ and live music

Community resource tables

Live art painting

Yoga and fitness classes

Walking and cycling meetups

Outdoor dining

Food trucks

Chess tournament

Featured performers scheduled include:

Tiny Trap DJ WhySham Ant Thomas CuRRel Tee Luxe



No parking will be allowed on the route after 7 am, and parking restrictions will be posted and towing will be enforced. Additional street parking near the route may be restricted. Please check posted parking restrictions in your neighborhood.

There will be crossing points at several intersections where vehicles will be able to cross along the route.

Also, all driveways on the route will be blocked and inaccessible beginning approximately 7 am. If your vehicle is parked in your driveway and you need to use it after 7 am, please park elsewhere as the vehicle will not be accessible until about 3 pm.

All buses along the Open Streets route will be detoured and the bus detour list will be updated on the Open Street Jamaica Plain webpage here.