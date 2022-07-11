Jamaica Plain’s Centre Street Kicks Off #OpenStreetsBoston

The city kicked off its Open Street initiative with 1.4 mile stretch of Jamaica Plain's Centre Street on Sunday, and it was a smashing success.
The actual event was six hours long from 9 am to 3 pm, but streets were shut down earlier in the morning, and remained closed after the event.
During that six-hour span people played chess, danced in the street, and enjoyed food (ironically) from food trucks from Jackson Square to the Monument.
Let's kick off the fun with a cartwheel down the double yellow line!
We love JP Open Streets!
❤️🧡💛💚💙 🤸♀️🚴🏼♀️🚶♀️@02130News @MayorWu @universalhub #OpenStreetsBoston pic.twitter.com/UksY4C1rmw
— Emily P. Bauernfeind (@emoparker) July 10, 2022
Thousands of people enjoyed a beautiful day along Centre Street.
If you open it. They will come.#OpenStreetsBoston
📍 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain pic.twitter.com/zdr1hZguUa
— Jonathan Berk (@berkie1) July 10, 2022
Here's a street level blading view.
Blading on Centre Street. It’s utterly wonderful. Come out #JamaicaPlain! #OpenStreetsBoston pic.twitter.com/8nQsNRxNtB
— Heshan de Silva-Weeramuni🗳 (@wheresmyporsche) July 10, 2022
People played chess on the street.
Just a perfect day in JP for #OpenStreetsBoston. So many run-ins with neighbors, friends. These are the streets we deserve: open for the people. @CityOfBoston pic.twitter.com/TBqCKfcbZp
— Gustavo Quiroga (@GooseQ) July 10, 2022
There were a lot of options that aren't normally options when motor vehicles going up and down the street. And people offered recommendations.
.@MayorWu @CityOfBoston #OpenStreetsBoston pro-tips:
✅ Check out the fire truck at the Engine 28 Fire Station
✅ Delicious mocktails at the Curley School
✅ Swings at Perkins St
✅ Hop in a pedi-cab anywhere
Not here yet? What are you waiting for?! pic.twitter.com/Ddh3QoPWgM
— Sarah Anders (@Sarah_G_Anders) July 10, 2022
Despite motor vehicles not being allowed on Centre Street, food trucks were invited to set up shop.
The food trucks were quite popular at Open Streets. Such a lovely day all around @02130News #OpenStreetsBoston pic.twitter.com/Fe7wZgNGBH
— O3 (@OzonePhD) July 10, 2022
Politicians including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Mayor Michelle Wu enjoyed an open Centre Street.
Open Streets Jamaica Plain with our representative @AyannaPressley ! Such a great day! pic.twitter.com/QWVg6PkVrm
— Gordon 🦧 Bedford (@TIEbrarian) July 10, 2022
When streets are for people, the people come out! Thanks to all who worked so hard for today’s 1st #OpenStreetsBoston on Centre—see you next month on Blue Hill Ave 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/mNlVjq5rnR
— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) July 10, 2022
And let's point out that Mayor Wu is sporting a Sorella's t-shirt!
So honored to meet the Mayor of Boston, @MayorWu, at #OpenStreetsBoston!! 🤓💜 @wutrain
📸: @jkwessel pic.twitter.com/CTETYCMG6H
— Kenny Uong (@_KennyUong_) July 10, 2022