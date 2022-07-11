Jamaica Plain’s Centre Street Kicks Off #OpenStreetsBoston

The city kicked off its Open Street initiative with 1.4 mile stretch of Jamaica Plain's Centre Street on Sunday, and it was a smashing success.

The actual event was six hours long from 9 am to 3 pm, but streets were shut down earlier in the morning, and remained closed after the event.

During that six-hour span people played chess, danced in the street, and enjoyed food (ironically) from food trucks from Jackson Square to the Monument.

Let's kick off the fun with a cartwheel down the double yellow line!

Thousands of people enjoyed a beautiful day along Centre Street.


Here's a street level blading view.

People played chess on the street.


There were a lot of options that aren't normally options when motor vehicles going up and down the street. And people offered recommendations.

Despite motor vehicles not being allowed on Centre Street, food trucks were invited to set up shop.

Politicians including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Mayor Michelle Wu enjoyed an open Centre Street.

And let's point out that Mayor Wu is sporting a Sorella's t-shirt!

