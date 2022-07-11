Jamaica Plain’s Centre Street Kicks Off #OpenStreetsBoston

The city kicked off its Open Street initiative with 1.4 mile stretch of Jamaica Plain's Centre Street on Sunday, and it was a smashing success.



The actual event was six hours long from 9 am to 3 pm, but streets were shut down earlier in the morning, and remained closed after the event.

During that six-hour span people played chess, danced in the street, and enjoyed food (ironically) from food trucks from Jackson Square to the Monument.

Let's kick off the fun with a cartwheel down the double yellow line!

Thousands of people enjoyed a beautiful day along Centre Street.

If you open it. They will come.#OpenStreetsBoston 📍 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain pic.twitter.com/zdr1hZguUa — Jonathan Berk (@berkie1) July 10, 2022



Here's a street level blading view.

People played chess on the street.

Just a perfect day in JP for #OpenStreetsBoston. So many run-ins with neighbors, friends. These are the streets we deserve: open for the people. @CityOfBoston pic.twitter.com/TBqCKfcbZp — Gustavo Quiroga (@GooseQ) July 10, 2022



There were a lot of options that aren't normally options when motor vehicles going up and down the street. And people offered recommendations.

.@MayorWu @CityOfBoston #OpenStreetsBoston pro-tips: ✅ Check out the fire truck at the Engine 28 Fire Station ✅ Delicious mocktails at the Curley School ✅ Swings at Perkins St ✅ Hop in a pedi-cab anywhere Not here yet? What are you waiting for?! pic.twitter.com/Ddh3QoPWgM — Sarah Anders (@Sarah_G_Anders) July 10, 2022

Despite motor vehicles not being allowed on Centre Street, food trucks were invited to set up shop.

The food trucks were quite popular at Open Streets. Such a lovely day all around @02130News #OpenStreetsBoston pic.twitter.com/Fe7wZgNGBH — O3 (@OzonePhD) July 10, 2022

Politicians including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Mayor Michelle Wu enjoyed an open Centre Street.

Open Streets Jamaica Plain with our representative @AyannaPressley ! Such a great day! pic.twitter.com/QWVg6PkVrm — Gordon 🦧 Bedford (@TIEbrarian) July 10, 2022

When streets are for people, the people come out! Thanks to all who worked so hard for today’s 1st #OpenStreetsBoston on Centre—see you next month on Blue Hill Ave 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/mNlVjq5rnR — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) July 10, 2022

And let's point out that Mayor Wu is sporting a Sorella's t-shirt!