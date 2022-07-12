JP Progressives’ Suffolk County District Attorney and Sheriff Forums on July 13

JP Progressives next political forums will look at criminal justice with separate forums for Suffolk County District Attorney and Suffolk Country Sheriff on July 13.



The Suffolk County District Attorney's forum will be with current DA Kevin Hayden, who became DA after Rachael Rollins was appointed U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, and District 5 City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.

The sheriff's race will be with incumbent Steve Tompkins and Sandy Zamor Calixte.

The forum will be on Wednesday, July 13 at 7 pm via zoom. Please register here to attend the forum online.