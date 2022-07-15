BPDA Seeks Applicants for Impact Advisory Group for Proposed Stedman Street Storage Facility

The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) is seeking applicants for the Impact Advisory Group (IAG) for a proposed self-storage facility on Stedman Street.



Stedman Development LLC has proposed creating a 3-story 120,000 square footage self-storage facility at 75 Stedman Street. That location is currently a 1.26 acre active construction equipment yard, according to the developer's letter of intent filed with the BPDA in November 2021.

If you are interested in serving on the IAG for this project, please reach out to Caitlin Coppinger at caitlin.coppinger@boston.gov.